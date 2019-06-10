The Washington Post

DANIEL TAFT

DANIEL H. TAFT

On Friday May 17, 2019 Daniel Herrick Taft of Arlington, VA. He is survived by his wife Barbara; five children from a prior marriage: Daniel (Tracee), Mary, Jane (Michael), Elizabeth (Anthony) and Margaret; sister Susan; 15 grandchildren; five nieces and two nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring, Attn: Resource Development Dept., 2900 Telestar Ct., Falls Church, VA 22042.
Published in The Washington Post on June 10, 2019
