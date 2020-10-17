1/
DANIEL VENTURA
{ "" }
DANIEL REUBEN VENTURA  
Formerly of Silver Spring, MD, passed away on October 15, 2020 at age 50. Daniel is survived by his devoted parents, Jack and Stephanie Ventura; and his loving siblings, Jerome Ventura of Concord, CA, and Marcia Ventura (Wendy Hueners) of Seattle, WA. Dear uncle of Atticus Ventura,; and adored nephew of Lorraine Leavitt, Frank and Margie Ventura, Lenore Ventura, and Violet Ventura. Private graveside services at Judean Memorial Garden at 11 am, Sunday, October 18. Please contact Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County for information on Zoom connections for the funeral and shiva (301-652-2606). In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to your favorite charity. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Service
11:00 AM
Judean Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
