FR. daniel c. vitz
Fr. Daniel C. Vitz, priest of the Institute of the Incarnate Word, died on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, aged 41, of brain cancer. Born in New York City; a graduate of Regis High School and New York University
; and a Naval Intelligence officer with a tour in Iraq before entering the priesthood. He served as an IVE priest in Surinam, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Tunis. Survived by his parents, Paul and Evelyn ("Timmie") Vitz; sisters, Rebecca Cherico, Jessica McGibbon and Anna Price; brothers Peter and Michael; 22 nieces and nephews. Viewing with masses and rosaries 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, April 22 at St. John Baptist de la Salle Church, 5706 Sargent Road, Chillum MD 20782; funeral mass at 3 p.m. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Wednesday April 24, 8:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to www.iveamerica.org
. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services.