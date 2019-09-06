

Daniel Willard III, (Age 91)



Died peacefully in his Washington, DC home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by family. Dan was born in Baltimore to the late Daniel and Mary Willard. His studies at Died peacefully in his Washington, DC home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by family. Dan was born in Baltimore to the late Daniel and Mary Willard. His studies at Yale University were interrupted when he enlisted in the Army during World War II, but after the war, he returned to Yale where he earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in physics before earning a Ph.D. in physics from MIT. (According to his mother, if his hands had been larger, he might have been a concert pianist instead, having been admitted to the Peabody Institute.) He taught physics at Swathmore College where he met his wife, Linda. They had two sons and settled in the Washington, DC area where they lived for over 55 years. Dan had returned to the Army as a civilian in Operations Research (using mathematics to get the most out of the tax payers' dollar). He received a medal for determining how to maintain the U.S. nuclear arsenal with fewer missile tests, saving hundreds of millions of dollars.

Dan was an avid sailor, first in Long Island Sound, and later with Linda in the Chesapeake Bay. In their later years, Dan and Linda visited many countries around the world. He had an inquisitive mind with an appreciation of nature, classical music, fine wines, and power tools. He greatly enjoyed hosting events for his extended family.

Dan is survived by his sons, Dan (Madelon) and Ted (Amy); four grandchildren, Ashley, Emily, T.J. and Jeremy; and sister, M.B. Munford. Dan and Linda's ashes will be buried in Hartland, VT, where Dan's grandfather, Daniel Willard Sr., as well as Dan's great grandfather, and great-great-grandfather were born and buried.