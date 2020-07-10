Daniel Lloyd Wolff "Danny"
Of Olney, MD passed away on July 6, 2020, of pancreatic cancer at the age of 62. Born in Washington, DC, on September 2, 1957, to the late Arthur and Mary (Byrne) Wolff of Boston, MA, he is survived by his second wife of 10 years, Sophia (Caryk) Wolff, daughter, Hailey; sisters, Cathleen Wolff of Culver City, CA, and Therese Keating (Patrick) of Garrett Park, MD; and brother, Richard Wolff of Cabin John, MD. He also leaves behind his nieces, Bretton, Shannon and Kerry Keating, nephew, Maximo Macchi, and many dear cousins, in-laws, family and friends. Danny graduated from Gonzaga High School, in Washington, DC and studied business at both Fairfield University and the University of South Carolina. He started his professional career in car sales, before finally finding his niche as a mortgage broker, owning his own company, Village Mortgage Corp., for many years.Danny was an avid golfer, a lover of fine cigars, a Harley-Davidson enthusiast, and a devoted Redskins fan.Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, July 14, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney Sandy Spring Rd., Olney, MD 20832. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either: https://contribution.aa.org
or www.montgomeryhospice.org
