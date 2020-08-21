

Danielle Cole (Age 66)

Passed away on June 7, 2020 in Alexandria, Virginia. She was born on December 17, 1953 in Virginia to a military family. Danielle attended Gannon College in Pennsylvania. She received a Master's at Howard University in Washington, DC and became a Clinical Licensed Social Worker. She is survived by her sister, Kathryn Cole-Aderhold, nieces, nephews, cousins, and several close friends. Services will be scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on August 29, 2020 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc. in Hyattsville, Maryland.



