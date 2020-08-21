1/1
DANIELLE COLE
1953 - 2020
Danielle Cole (Age 66)  
Passed away on June 7, 2020 in Alexandria, Virginia. She was born on December 17, 1953 in Virginia to a military family. Danielle attended Gannon College in Pennsylvania. She received a Master's at Howard University in Washington, DC and became a Clinical Licensed Social Worker. She is survived by her sister, Kathryn Cole-Aderhold, nieces, nephews, cousins, and several close friends. Services will be scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on August 29, 2020 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc. in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
03:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
