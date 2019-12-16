Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANILO MADIGOVICH. View Sign Service Information Demaine Funeral Home 5308 Backlick Road Springfield , VA 22151 (703)-941-9428 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Service 6:00 PM Demaine Funeral Home 5308 Backlick Road Springfield , VA 22151 View Map Send Flowers Notice

MEDIGOVICH COL. Danilo MedigovicH "Dan" (Age 84 ) USAF (Ret) Of Springfield, VA passed away on December 8, 2019 from cancer. Dan was born in Phoenix, AZ on March 3, 1933. He received a B.A. degree from University of Arizona in 1955 and a Master's Degree from the University of Colorado in 1966 and was a graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF) 1977. Dan served 30 years in the Air Force. His stateside assignments were at the Air Force Bases in Spokane, WA; Portland, OR; Travis AFB, CA, Randolph, AFB, TX; the Air Staff at the Pentagon; Arlington, VA; Ft McNair, Washington, DC. From 1978 to 1980, he served as special assistance to Commander Air Training Command for recruit basic training and technical training. His overseas postings were Iceland, South Vietnam as a Support Squadron Commander. In the Republic of Panama, he was Commandant of the Inter-American Air Forces Academy (IAAFA). He received various awards for providing outstanding training in the aircraft maintenance and logistics. In 1983, he received the Air Force Association Hoyt D Vandenbergaward, for superior training of over 900 hundred Latin American Air Force students from over one dozen Latin American coun tries. In 1984, he was the recipient of the Tactical Air Command (TAC) Commanders Achievement Award for unit excellence in self-help and mission performance. Dan was married to Laurie Ann Johnson of Orofino, Idaho for 38 years and she preceded him in death in 1996. In 1998 Dan married Betty Kay Grigsby of Springfield, VA. He is survived by his wife, Kay, son, Robert Medigovich of Frisco, TX, daughter, Laura Medigovich (Seymour) of Salt Point, NY, stepson, Stewart Grigsby (Lisa) of Woodbridge, VA, Sean Grigsby of Kingsport, TN, grandchildren, Addisson Medigovich and Lydia Medigovich of Frisco, TX, step grandchildren, Erin Hall of Arlington, VA, Brittany Muhlgieir (Brandon) of Monroe, NJ, Grant Grigsby and Gavin Grigsby of Kingsport, TN. step great-grandchild Robert Hall of Arlington, VA. His awards and decorations are the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with one oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Distinguished Presidential Unit Citation, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor Device and 3 oak leaf clusters, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with device, Republic of Vietnam campaign medal. In his second career with National Technologies Associates (NTA), he was a Program Training Manager for ten years. In this position, he directed the writing and teaching of 10 Acquisition Logistics Courses for the U.S. NAVY. He and his wife Kay attended Immanuel Bible Church (IBC) in Annandale, VA. Dan participated in the ESL program, Hope Chest Ministry, Bulletin Ministry and Wounded Warrior lunches. When living in Tucson, AZ he attended Christ Community Church (C.C.C.) and participated in a mission trip to Mexico and with a church group visited Israel. Friends welcome on Thursday, January 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield. Masonic service will begin at 6 p.m. A memorial service to celebrate Dan's life will be held on Friday, January 17 at Immanuel Bible Church, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Immanuel Bible Church Missionary Fund, 6911 Braddock Road, Springfield, VA 22151.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Immanuel Bible Church Missionary Fund, 6911 Braddock Road, Springfield, VA 22151.

MEDIGOVICH COL. Danilo MedigovicH "Dan" (Age 84 ) USAF (Ret) Of Springfield, VA passed away on December 8, 2019 from cancer. Dan was born in Phoenix, AZ on March 3, 1933. He received a B.A. degree from University of Arizona in 1955 and a Master's Degree from the University of Colorado in 1966 and was a graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF) 1977. Dan served 30 years in the Air Force. His stateside assignments were at the Air Force Bases in Spokane, WA; Portland, OR; Travis AFB, CA, Randolph, AFB, TX; the Air Staff at the Pentagon; Arlington, VA; Ft McNair, Washington, DC. From 1978 to 1980, he served as special assistance to Commander Air Training Command for recruit basic training and technical training. His overseas postings were Iceland, South Vietnam as a Support Squadron Commander. In the Republic of Panama, he was Commandant of the Inter-American Air Forces Academy (IAAFA). He received various awards for providing outstanding training in the aircraft maintenance and logistics. In 1983, he received the Air Force Association Hoyt D Vandenbergaward, for superior training of over 900 hundred Latin American Air Force students from over one dozen Latin American coun tries. In 1984, he was the recipient of the Tactical Air Command (TAC) Commanders Achievement Award for unit excellence in self-help and mission performance. Dan was married to Laurie Ann Johnson of Orofino, Idaho for 38 years and she preceded him in death in 1996. In 1998 Dan married Betty Kay Grigsby of Springfield, VA. He is survived by his wife, Kay, son, Robert Medigovich of Frisco, TX, daughter, Laura Medigovich (Seymour) of Salt Point, NY, stepson, Stewart Grigsby (Lisa) of Woodbridge, VA, Sean Grigsby of Kingsport, TN, grandchildren, Addisson Medigovich and Lydia Medigovich of Frisco, TX, step grandchildren, Erin Hall of Arlington, VA, Brittany Muhlgieir (Brandon) of Monroe, NJ, Grant Grigsby and Gavin Grigsby of Kingsport, TN. step great-grandchild Robert Hall of Arlington, VA. His awards and decorations are the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with one oak leaf cluster, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Distinguished Presidential Unit Citation, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor Device and 3 oak leaf clusters, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with device, Republic of Vietnam campaign medal. In his second career with National Technologies Associates (NTA), he was a Program Training Manager for ten years. In this position, he directed the writing and teaching of 10 Acquisition Logistics Courses for the U.S. NAVY. He and his wife Kay attended Immanuel Bible Church (IBC) in Annandale, VA. Dan participated in the ESL program, Hope Chest Ministry, Bulletin Ministry and Wounded Warrior lunches. When living in Tucson, AZ he attended Christ Community Church (C.C.C.) and participated in a mission trip to Mexico and with a church group visited Israel. Friends welcome on Thursday, January 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield. Masonic service will begin at 6 p.m. A memorial service to celebrate Dan's life will be held on Friday, January 17 at Immanuel Bible Church, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Immanuel Bible Church Missionary Fund, 6911 Braddock Road, Springfield, VA 22151.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Immanuel Bible Church Missionary Fund, 6911 Braddock Road, Springfield, VA 22151. Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close