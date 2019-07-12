Dante J. Macario
With heartfelt sorrow, we announce the passing of Dante J. Macario on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home in Fairfax, Virginia. He was the loving husband of Katheryn "Kitty" Macario for 73 years. He was preceded by his parents, Salvino and Esterina Macario and his sister, Alba Miller. He was the father of Joseph and Michael; grandfather of Jan, Ashlyn, Amanda, Amelia, Aubrianna and had nine great-grandchildren. Dante was born in New York City and moved to the Washington, DC area as a young child. He served as a "nose gunner" in a B-24 bomber during World War II
. After the war, he earned a BS at the University of Maryland. He had a long career in the masonry construction industry rising to become president of Genco Masonry in Bethesda, MD. Family and friends will be received at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 on Monday, July 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service and interment will be private.