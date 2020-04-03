DAOUD KHAIRALLAH "David"
Daoud "David" Khairallah passed away on March 22, 2020, at his home in Falls Church VA. He is survived by his wife, Lois. Daoud worked with the World Bank Group for almost 25 years, where he was Deputy General Counsel to the World Bank, and prior to that Deputy General Counsel to the International Finance Corporation. After the World Bank, he joined the law firm of White & Case. He also was an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center, a member of the Beirut, Virginia, and DC Bar, a member of the Fairfax County Human Rights Commission, and served on the boards of several international organizations. His legal education includes License en Droit from the Lebanese University Law School, Beirut Lebanon; S.J.D., LL.M., and M.C.L. from The University of Michigan
Law School, Ann Arbor.
Daoud was the embodiment of his dual upbringing. The village life of Bhamdoun (Lebanon) planted in him deep traditional values, a steadfast sense of justice and an unwavering resilience in the face of challenges. America's imprint on him was apparent in his faith in participatory politics, his disdain for passivity and his conviction that political change comes through reason and law.
His lifelong focus was on fighting corruption. He authored two books and many articles and appeared on numerous TV programs on the subject. He loved Arabic poetry and music, was a gourmet, and an enthusiastic dabke dancer. He will be remembered both for his intellect and his love for life. He is dearly missed by family and friends. As current circumstances prevent holding a gathering, a website, (Daoud-khairallah.forevermissed.com
) provides an online site for friends to share remembrances and comfort.