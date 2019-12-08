DAPHNE OLGA TUAH
In Loving Memory
Daphne Olga Tuah of N.W. Washington, DC passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019. Daphne was born on November 7, 1943 in Montego Bay, Jamaica, WI, St. Elizabeth Parrish, Ipswich PO. She is survived by her children, John Tuah Jr., Maria Tuah Roxbury and Anthony Tuah; grandchildren, Marcus, Cole, Logan and Noah Tuah; brother, John Wollary and many lovely nephews, nieces and cousins. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 15th Street Presbyterian Church, 1701 15th St, NW, Washington, DC, with viewing at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD.