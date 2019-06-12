Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DARCY BINGHAM. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DARCY BINGHAM (Age 59)

On May 27, 2019, Darcy Bingham, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully after an intense but all too brief struggle with brain cancer. She is survived by her husband Ray, her children John, Christopher, and Robyn, and her two sisters, Rachel (married to Mathew) and Tessa (married to Rose).



Darcy loved to travel and desired to see as much of the planet as possible in her short time on it. She journeyed to almost all of the states in the U.S., along with trips to England, Spain, Russia, Guam, and Australia. She also loved ballet, training as a ballerina in her youth and continuing to exercise to ballet music throughout her life. She was an avid reader, and would enjoy her favorite mystery novels for hours, with her cat Vanna in her lap.



Another passion was helping others. She spent most of her 30-year career in the federal government with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), working relentlessly and tirelessly to provide assistance to those affected by disasters both natural and man-made. She was closely involved in the responses the Los Angeles earthquake, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Maria, and the Oklahoma City bombing, among many others.



Darcy faced her illness with grace, dignity, and bravery. She studied it, exploring all of the possible treatments. She entered a clinical trial at the National Institutes of Health in hopes of benefiting others by helping medical science discover a way to fight it. She would likely agree that she didn't really lose the battle. The cancer that took her life died with her, so technically it was a tie.



There will be a memorial celebration of her life on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m., at her home on 19308 Meaderidge Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to honor Darcy make a donation to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the NIH Foundation, or Montgomery Hospice. Published in The Washington Post on June 12, 2019

