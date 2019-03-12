DAREN LEE RUPPERT
From Silver Spring, MD. Surrounded by family, entered heaven Monday, March 11, 2019. Born August 17, 1959. Daren is survived by her beloved husband of 18 years, Christopher A. Ruppert; her loving children, Lauren Sullivan Rapp (Mike), Sean Sullivan and Carter Ruppert. Also survived by her mother Nancy Natoli Dommel and brother Jed Dommel. Relatives and friends will be received at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Dr., Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Wednesday, March 13, from 2 to 6 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated in St. Patricks Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd., Rockville, MD 20853 on Thursday, March 14 at 10:30 a.m. A Christian Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions in Daren's memory to: Washington Jesuit Academy, 900 Barnum St. NE, Washington, MD 20017 Or Gonzaga College High School, 19 Eye St. NW, Washington, DC 20002.