DARIA LUBA MELECH
(Age 78)
On February 27, 2019, Daria L. Melech, of Hyattsville, MD. Wife of the late Jaroslaw Melech. Mother of Roman, Eugene, George (Lydia), Andrew and Christine; sister of Ihor and Orest Poliszczuk. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Natalie, Ashley, Sydney and Anya. Friends may call at the Ukrainian Catholic National Shrine of the Holy Family, 4250 Harewood Road, NE, Washington, DC 20017 on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m.. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD.