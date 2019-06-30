

Dario G. Barozzi

(Age 104)



It is with sadness we report the passing of long-time Washington resident Dario G. Barozzi on June 21, 2019 at his home in Ingleside at Rock Creek. He was predeceased by his accomplished and devoted wife of many years, Renee, who passed away in 2009.

Dario was born in San Francisco in 1914, the only child of Guido and Isolyn Barozzi. A graduate of Georgetown University, he earned his LLB degree at Harvard University . During WWII , he served with distinction as an officer in the US Army, stationed in the Aleutian Islands. Following his discharge, he began a long career in government serving as a senior official in the federal Urban Renewal Administration, and in the successive Department of Housing and Community Development. In his work, he was responsible for providing financial and technical assistance to local agencies and municipalities throughout the country that were engaged in extensive housing and redevelopment activities.

Dario was an upbeat and caring person, progressive in his outlook and always open to new ideas. Dario and Renee were active members of the former Corcoran Gallery and maintained an interest in local artists and their works, as well as travelling on art-related trips sponsored by the Gallery. Their lives were enriched with many friends, including accomplished and well-known persons within the Washington community. They enjoyed entertaining in the home they designed, prior to retiring to Ingleside at Rock Creek. Dario was always a smart dresser and a trim figure, maintaining his fitness with regular visits to the gym. Dario and Renee also enjoyed outdoor activities, participating in rigorous outings as members of a beagling hunt club. Dario lived a long and full life, continuing his deep interest in people and what was going on in Washington and the world, right up the end.

Dario will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery, at a date to be determined.