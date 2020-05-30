DARLENE HRINDA GRAYSON
Darlene Grayson of Gainesville, VA, passed away of natural causes on April 17, 2020. Born August 27, 1943 in Girard, PA to the late John and Sophie Hrinda. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Tony Grayson; devoted mother of Tony Grayson Jr (Erin) of Bainbridge Island, WA; and proud grandmother of Aiden, Corinne and Caleb. A Celebration of Life and Reception will be arranged and announced when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Stroke Association (stroke.org) or your favorite charity, in Darlene's memory. For her full obituary and to share a memory, please see:www.piercefh.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2020.