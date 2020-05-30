DARLENE GRAYSON
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DARLENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DARLENE HRINDA GRAYSON  
Darlene Grayson of Gainesville, VA, passed away of natural causes on April 17, 2020. Born August 27, 1943 in Girard, PA to the late John and Sophie Hrinda. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Tony Grayson; devoted mother of Tony Grayson Jr (Erin) of Bainbridge Island, WA; and proud grandmother of Aiden, Corinne and Caleb. A Celebration of Life and Reception will be arranged and announced when it is safe for family and friends to gather. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Stroke Association (stroke.org) or your favorite charity, in Darlene's memory. For her full obituary and to share a memory, please see:www.piercefh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services
9609 Center Street
Manassas, VA 20110
(703) 257-6028
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved