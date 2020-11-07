DARLENE M. HENDERSON
Passed away on October 25, 2020. She is survived by son Bryan Henderson (Rori); mother, Patricia Ferguson; sisters, Margaret Emerson, Roxanne Ferguson, Tamara "Tammy" Mance (Priestly) and Daneen "Shon" Lynn (Bruce); grandson, Bryan Booth-Henderson; granddaughter, Sarah Booth-Henderson; goddaughter, Victoria Lynn and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 12 Noon at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd., Clinton, MD. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, INC.www.jbjfh.com