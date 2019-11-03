

Darlene Marie Pugh



Entered into eternal rest October 29, 2019 in The Villages, FL. Beloved wife of 45 years to William (Bill) Pugh, devoted mother of Brian Pugh (Katie), Sharon Bay (Andy), Lisa Mathias (Dave), David Pugh (Jessica) and Jeffrey Pugh (Merri). Adoring grandmother to Kimberly, Christian, Victoria, Cassidy (great-granddaughter), Blake, Evan, Genevieve, Jacob, Michael, Jake and Noah and joyfully expecting granddaughter number four. She was preceded in death by parents, Earl and Joan Baker and survived by siblings, Suzanne Boland (Ben), Earl Baker Jr (Eileen) and Paul Baker Sr. Former resident of Hyattsville, MD.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Darlene will be remembered in a celebration of life on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 12 p.m. All services will be held at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton, MD 21113. Interment services will be private.