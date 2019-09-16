DARLENE RANDALL
On Friday, September 6, 2019 at INOVA Alexandria Hospital. She is survived by her daughter Latresa Randall;grandson Tyrese Randall;sisters Donna Randall-Carter(Anthony), Adrienne Terrell Washington and Angela Terrell Shivers and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred St, Alexandria, VA 22314 on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Howard John Wesley, Pastor. Interment in Mt Comfort Cemetery. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.