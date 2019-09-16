The Washington Post

Darlene Randall

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Randall.
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home Inc
814 Franklin Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0089
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
301 S. Alfred St
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
Notice
Send Flowers

 

DARLENE RANDALL  

On Friday, September 6, 2019 at INOVA Alexandria Hospital. She is survived by her daughter Latresa Randall;grandson Tyrese Randall;sisters Donna Randall-Carter(Anthony), Adrienne Terrell Washington and Angela Terrell Shivers and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 S. Alfred St, Alexandria, VA 22314 on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Howard John Wesley, Pastor. Interment in Mt Comfort Cemetery. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Alexandria, VA   (703) 549-0089
funeral home direction icon