Departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Survived by parents, George Estep Jr. and Cheryl Birdow; twin brother, Rydell Estep; sister, Angela Whitley; brothers, Dante, Sean and Justin Estep; and a host of relatives and friends. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Adams Funeral Home Chapel, 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, Maryland 20608 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. A private Homegoing Service will be held on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. (by family invitation only). Interment Heritage Cemetery, Waldorf, Maryland. Services entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A., 20605 Aquasco Rd., Aquasco, MD 20608.