

DARRELL BRIAN BUTLER



On July 17, 1952, Darrell Brian Butler came into the world the eighth child of Robert and Jeanne Butler of Washington, DC.

He transitioned to a more peaceful plane on April 15, 2020.

Darrell was a lifetime resident of the Metropolitan area attending DC public schools in NW but accumulating friends from every quarter. Throughout his years, Darrell enjoyed a rich social life with an appetite for sports, parties, and music. He had a poetic nature and was a romantic at heart who went on to marry three times - to Gladys Heigh, Linda Holmes, and finally finding love with Tania Graves.

Tania and Darrell's union produced two beautiful girls - Morgan and Sydney - the light of their dad's life. Though becoming a father later than what is traditional - Darrell gratefully immersed himself in fatherhood, raising the girls and his new son Brian. Nothing could surpass the glow that transformed his face when he talked about the kids' accomplishments or showed pictures as they blossomed over the years. His joy was clear and his pride undeniable.

Darrell also found comfort in his church, Fellowship Baptist Church in Silver Spring, Maryland and a strong sense of accomplishment in his work with the Community Ministries of Rockville and Community Based Shelters. Darrell will be missed by his wife Tania; daughters Morgan and Sydney; son Brian; siblings Sandra Butler, Wayne Butler, Kat Burns (Butch), Andrea Butler, Cheryl Butler-Poole (Gregory); sister-in-law Claudia Butler; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Rest easy, Dee Dee