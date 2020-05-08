

DARRELL LEE FARRIER



Darrell Lee Farrier, 69, passed away May 3, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA, to Willbert and Anna Mae Farrier. His parents and sister Connie Rawie predeceased him.

He is survived by his loving wife of twenty-five years, Karen Lucy Paradise Farrier; daughters, Shannon Updike (Chris), Megan Johnson (Craig), and Jessica Winters (Matt); a son Fred Burks; grandchildren Leigha and Samantha Winters and Reagan and Lucy Johnson; a brother, Ron (Debbie); a sister Carol Lynn Wieseckel; and many nieces and a nephew.

Darrell served with the FBI for 30 years. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and will be remembered for his love for, impact on, and dedication to his family and community.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local food pantry in Darrell's memory. Condolences for the family may be left at: