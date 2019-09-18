Darren Martineau (Age 52)
Passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2019 in Alexandria, VA. He is survived by his wife, Denise Mulholland; children, Katherine, Nicole and Michelle Martineau; parents, Ronnie and Anne Marie Martineau; brother, Stephen (and Melissa) Martineau; sister, Ronda (and Rocky) Hache and a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to a visitation, Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA. A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8710 Mount Vernon Hwy, Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Martineau Girls' College Fund.