

DARRYL K. HARRISON



Passed away on January 26, 2019. Captain Harrison is survived by the family he loved and who loved him dearly: his mother June Russ; his life partner, Judith Jefferson; his daughters, Daria Rachelle Ambush (Jeffrey) and Rachael Amy Harrison; and his stepson, Brian Mack; three grandchildren, Kendall Madeline Shields, Gabrielle Lola Ambush and Jacob Darryl Warren Ambush. He is also survived by two brothers, Charles (Nancy) Harrison and Stephen (Pamela) Harrison and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his brother, Keith (Karen) Harrison, his father, Charles Harrison and his stepfather, William Russ. A Family Gathering will take place at KALAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd, Oxon Hill, MD, on Friday, February 8, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Online guestbook available at