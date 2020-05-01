Darryl Johnson "Mickey"
October 29, 1961 - April 17, 2020
On April 17, 2020, Darryl Johnson passed away peacefully. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Johnson and Ollie Harris, sister, Betty Harris and brother, Ricardo Harris. He is survived by his devoted wife, Jacqueline Brock-Johnson; mother-in-law, Christine Atkin- son; four siblings, Joseph Harris (Zalee), Wanda Harris, Michael Harris and Tyrone Johnson; eight nieces, eight nephews, one god-daughter, Erin Hyman; a special friend, Doyle Ham, and a host of other relatives and friends. According to his wishes, Mickey was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.