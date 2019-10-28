

Darryl Sherman (Age 71)



Passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Sara Greenbaum and his three daughters, Wendy (Andrew Posner), Shoshana, and Hannah Sherman. Darryl is also survived by his sister, Leann Sherman; his brother, Phil Sherman (Jackie) as well as beloved cousins, nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Selma Sherman and his sister, Judith. The funeral service will be Monday, October 28, 10:30 a.m. at Congregation Beth El, 8215 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda. Shiva will take place Monday evening through Thursday evening at Beth El at 7 p.m., with minyan at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County or JSSA Hospice.