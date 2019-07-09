DARRYL M. WEILER
Darryl Marc Weiler (age 73) passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville, Maryland. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Michael Goodfriend Weiler; his two daughters Tricia Pisarra (Anthony) and Kimberley Weiler; and his grandson Zachary. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 3 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Rd., Clarksburg, MD 20871. Shiva will be held immediately following services for seven days (excluding Sabbath) at Chabad of Upper Montgomery County, 11520 Darnestown Rd., Gaithersburg, MD 20878; with morning and evening services at 7 a.m. and 8:15 p.m., Saturday night at 9:45 p.m. and Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Chabad of Upper Montgomery County for Education, or Inc, 801 Roeder Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910.