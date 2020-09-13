DARYL JASCHEN

Daryl G. Jaschen (Age 84)
Of Naples, FL, formerly of Alexandria, VA, is at rest September 4, 2020. He was born September 10, 1935, in Iowa and graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1958. Daryl retired in 1984 from the US Army at the rank of Colonel, completing 26 years in the Infantry. In retirement, he enjoyed running and golfing in the Washington, DC area, and fellowship as a member of Christ Church, Alexandria, VA. Following their move to Naples after several years as snowbirds, Daryl and Nonie continued playing golf together and made many new friends. He is remembered for his sense of humor, patriotism, professionalism, and warm smile. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Eleanor "Nonie" Van Vorst DeFrance Jaschen, son, Daryl DeFrance Jaschen of St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, daughter, Katherine "Kitty" Hewson Jaschen St. John (Glenn) of Alexandria, VA, and granddaughters, Michelle and Margaret St. John. Other survivors include his brother, Duane Jaschen of Waterloo, IA, and sister, Donna Noel of Waverly, IA. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of COL (Ret.) Daryl G. Jaschen, to the 82nd Airborne Division Wounded Warriors
fund at www.82ndairborneassociation.org/donate.html