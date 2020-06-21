DARYL JOHNSTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DARYL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Daryl L. Johnston (Age 71)  
Of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away June 9, 2020. He was born May 9, 1949 in Buffalo, New York.Daryl graduated from Kenmore East High School, American University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration of Justice and a Master of Science Degree from Canisius College.He spent his career working in several federal government positions: as a US Secret Service Uniformed Division Officer, a Special Agent, Special Agent in Charge and Investigative Policy Manager in the Defense Security Service and as a Senior Enforcement Investigations Officer in the Department of Treasury Regulatory Tariff and Trade Enforcement.His professional organizations included the International Association of Police Chiefs and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. Daryl was a volunteer at the Cape Coral Police Department. One of his passions for moving to Florida in 2011 upon retirement was forever to wear flip flops.He is survived by his wife of 44 years Linda Johnston; his son Clinton Harrison Johnston (Angela); his grandson Adam Johnston; his father Clinton Johnston; his brother Dale Johnston; his brothers-in-law Nathan Harrison (Sheila), Carll Harrison (Nancy), Keith Harrison (Debbi), Bruce Harrison (Judy) and Dwight Harrison; and his nieces and nephews Kim Ann Harrison Kirkwood, Jamie Harrison, Carll Harrison, Jr., Lisa Harrison, Amy Harrison, Timmy Harrison, Nicole Harrison and Makayla Harrison.A Celebration of Daryl's Life will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made in Daryl's memory to the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) www.narfe.org or to the Cape Coral Police Department www.capecops.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved