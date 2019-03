Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DARYL LEROY LUCKETT.



DARYL LEROY LUCKETT



April 3, 1959 - March 20, 2014

"Five years have passed since that sad day, when one we loved was called away.

God took him home it was His will,

but in our hearts he liveth still".

Loving and missing you always, India, Alma, DeNice, Eric, Bonita, Ashley, Zion, Ronika, James, Jace, Egypt, Briana, Keith,

Tracy and LaTroy.