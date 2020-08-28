1/1
DARYL ROBINSON
1952 - 2020
Daryl Norman Robinson  
Born on October 27, 1952 in West Memphis, Arkansas. He peacefully transitioned at his home on August 16, 2020. Daryl confessed his hope in Jesus Christ early in life and practiced his faith. Upon completion of High School, Daryl joined the United States Army. Often referred to as "a soldier's solder", he proudly served his country and was promoted quickly, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. Daryl was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather: Luna Bell Ingram Dowery and Fred Lee Dowery; a sister: Celeste Jackson; two nephews: Calvin and Eli Shields; a dear Aunt: Vera Cathy; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.Left to cherish his memory and legacy are: his wife, Gwendolyn D. Robinson; his twins, Dara Robinson Porter and Daryl Shannon Robinson; two grandsons, Darnell and Daniel Porter; one brother, Willie J. Jackson; one sister, Evelyn Shields; In-laws, Eddie J. Williams, Byron M. Williams (Charlotte), Brenda W. Granger (Elder), Angela W. McDowell (Audiex), and Cassandra Williamson (Marvell); nephews, Lynn Shields, D'Jamel Jackson, Elder Granger II, Byron Williams, Jr. (Catrena), Derrick Williams (Kati); Mikel Williamson, Marcel Williamson (Lerisha), and Marquez Williamson; nieces: Daphne Bogan, Stacey Jackson, Belinda Williams, Tiffany Chen, Eldesia Granger, and Madison Williamson; and a host of great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Daryl had a wide range of hobbies and interests which included spending time with family, gaming, reading books, hunting, wrestling, football and mentoring young minds. He loved going to auto and truck conventions, going as far to be described by his children as a car "fanatic." He was known for his quietness, big heart, kindness, and humanitarianism. August 28, 2020 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

