

Capt. Dave. A. Long

July 26, 1923 to May 12, 2020



Capt. David Arthur Long, USN died peacefully at the Fairfax Retirement Community of congestive heart failure. Despite Covid-19, his two daughters held Dave's hand when he passed away.

Dave was born in Hots Springs, Montana but soon after his family moved to Abilene, Kansas where he enjoyed a huckleberry-like childhood. His family did not have money, but they had books. Dave lived by his father's adage: "If a job is worth doing, it is worth doing right." Dave went Kansas University and Kansas State, working his way through college.

Then the war came and Dave entered the V-12 Program, joining the Navy where he was stationed on a destroyer in the Pacific during World War II. Dave identified his career choice - to be a Naval officer. His 32-year career in the Navy spanned three wars: World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam War. The highlight of Dave's career was commanding the destroyer, the U.S.S. Greene. Dave's final tour of duty was as the Deputy Director of Naval History. After retirement, Dave became the first Executive Director of the Naval Historical Foundation where he worked to preserve the Service's Tradition and History.

Ruth, Dave's beloved wife, predeceased him after 63-years of marriage. Dave is survived by one sister, Dorothy Porter; two daughters, Eve Lyon (Geoffrey) and Cathy Spicer (Robert); four grandchildren, Robert Spicer IV (Eva), Jeremy Spicer, Rebekah Tansey (Sean), and David Spicer (Jennifer); and four great-grandchildren, Robert Spicer, Keith Spicer, Darcy Tansey, and Liam Tansey.