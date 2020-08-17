1/
DAVID ALLEN
1969 - 2020
DAVID MITCHELL ALLEN  
David Mitchell Allen, 50, of Damascus, Maryland, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born September 13, 1969 in Baltimore City, Maryland, he was the son of the late Nathan Augusta Allen and Margaret Mary Hammelman Allen. He was a devoted and beloved husband and father that will be missed beyond words. He was employed by the Department of Technology Services for Montgomery County Government. He is survived by his wife, Jenny Redifer-Allen; a daughter, Yumi Redifer of Maryland, two brothers Nathan Allen and Paul Allen of Tennessee and two sisters, Alice Pericht (John) and Margaret Brison of Florida; his uncle Jerry Allen of West Virginia and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Janet Braithwaite; his uncle Howard Braithwaite; his cousins Darlene Carlile and Kerri Beth Bennett of West Virginia. A Celebration of Life Event will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Damascus Lions Club, P.O. Box 267, Damascus, MD 20872

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 17, 2020.
