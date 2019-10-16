

DAVID ALLEN MASON

October 16, 1981 - July 31, 2001



The love is felt even when the being is gone. You can still hear the words at the end of the song. Love is the only thing that is eternal, and David is eternally loved. Our memories are a constant reminder of how much we loved you, and how much you loved us. We will always miss you and love you. Memories of David we will pass on to those we love and touch, carrying you through the ages. Eternally ours, for our hearts are eternally yours.

Happy 38th Birthday

Love, Mom, Dad, Zach, and all the

Family and Friends