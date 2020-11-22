DAVID BRUCE AMBROSE
Beloved son and brother, died at age 54 on November 12, 2020 at home in Laurel, MD. He was born in Cheverly, MD. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ambrose, and survived by his mother, Janet Ambrose, and brothers Michael and Joseph. He graduated from Gonzaga College High School (1984) and worked for 30+ years at Capital One Bank (Check Chase). Due to Covid, he will be buried in a private service at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD. Condolences may be sent to the family, care of Donaldson Funeral Home in Laurel, MD. www.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com
David is loved and will be greatly missed.