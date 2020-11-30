David Lester Asdorian
On Monday, November 23, 2020, David Lester Asdorian of Silver Spring, MD, loving husband and father of four children, passed away.David was born in New York on July 29, 1940, to Martin and Elizabeth (Sweeny) Asdorian. David graduated from Franklin and Marshall College in 1963 and later in life received his Master's degree from the George Washington University. After graduating, he worked in computer research and development for several companies in the New York and Washington, DC areas. David also enlisted in the Army and served for 2 years. On April 20, 1968, he married Kathleen Sheila Blake, and together they raised their four children Megan, Gwyneth, Gavin and Blake. David is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen; his children Megan, Gwyneth (Peter), Gavin (Jennifer) and Blake (Jamie); his grandchildren Finn, Lily, Declan, Blake Maia and Gaiatri; his brother Martin (Lora) and their children Elizabeth (Scott), Amy (Daniel), and great nieces Takouhi and Gigi. He was predeceased by parents Martin and Elizabeth and brother Tyler Asdorian. David will be fondly remembered by numerous extended family and dear friends. Due to travel and social distancing concerns, a graveside prayer service and interment will take place on December 2, 2020 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to your favorite charity
or to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington.