

David J. Ash



Beloved husband, father, uncle and brother, went to his eternal resting place on April 20, 2019. Cpl. Ash resided in Lutz, Florida with his wife Dawn after 29 years of honorable service with the Howard County Police Department. David was blessed with four beautiful children. David Wayne (Donna) Ash of Prince Frederick, Victoria (George) Davis of Apopka, FL, Amy (Andrew) Uzarowski of Forest Hill, and Matthew (Kristen) Ash of St. Pete, FL. He also loved his five grandchildren, great-granddaughter and his dear niece Mary Davis, and her husband Ed. The hours spent with family were precious to him.

David lived a very full life with varied interests. He began his professional career as a hotel manager in several upscale hotels across the nation, and then joined HCPD in 1973. He was fond of stock car racing, golf and most of all, the New England Patriots. He was born in September 1939, the only son of Ladia Marie Abbott. He had three sisters, Myrtle, Virginia and Ivette, all of whom preceded him in death. He also was preceded by infant grandson Steven.

A celebration of David's life will be held at the Historic Savage Mill Manor on May 11 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The family invites David's friends and fellow officers to join them for a light brunch and a time of sharing memories.