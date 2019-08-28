

DAVID S. BAILEY JR.



David S. Bailey, Jr., age 78, passed away peacefully in Bear, DE on August 18, 2019.

He is the son of Helen Johnson Bailey and David S. Bailey, both deceased.

He is survived by son, David, III (Christina), daughter, Tracie Morgan (Scott) and three grandchildren. David is also survived by sister, Kathryn Duszak (Francis), sister, Jacquelyn Garner (Donald), as well as his niece, nephews and cousins. David will be missed by many, including his devoted service dog, Lawson, best friend and faithful companion of ten years.

Born in Washington, DC, David lived much of his life in Prince George's County, MD. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1960-1963. He retired as a photoengraver for the Government Printing Office. He had many hobbies and pastimes, including bee farming, leathercraft and carpentry. He was an active member of SASS/CASS (Single Action Shooting Society/Cowboy Action).

Visitation from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home and Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Paws With A Cause.