BAIR DAVID LEE BAIR David Lee Bair, age 64, passed peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home in Alexandria, Virginia. Dave was born August 19, 1955 in Atlanta, Georgia to Mary Jane Bair and Richard Lee Bair. He was raised in Charlotte, NC and North Royalton, Ohio, graduated in 1973 from North Royalton High School and received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography from Ohio State University. Dave was a kind, care-free, fun-loving man with a keen sense of humor and a love for nature and gardening. The things he loved most in his life were his family, friends, sports, photography and music. Dave shared his love of sports with his two sons, instilling within them a lifelong love for baseball, and with the Alexandria community where he was a beloved coach for the Alexandria Little League for 7 years. His many adventures included travel to England and Ireland and countless trips around the United States. He especially enjoyed camping and hiking, and spent many of his vacations visiting and photographing State and National Parks, and various Wilderness Areas and Nature Preserves. He was employed for more than 30 years in the field of Photography; specifically, at Allen Photo and Dodge-Chrome Photography, both located in the Washington, D.C. area. He was a music enthusiast and his collection included over 2,000 albums, CD' s and tapes, which he treasured. Dave is survived by his sons, Samuel Adam Bair (Silver Spring, MD) and Matthew Richard Bair (Lake Tahoe, CA); mother, Mary Jane Bair (Longwood, FL); brother, Richard Noble Bair (Sammamish, WA); sister, Julie Bair England; brother-in-law, Gary England (Deland, FL); and former spouse, Cheryl Beth Bair (Athens, OH). He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Lee Bair. Dave will be remembered as a loving father to his two boys, a thoughtful brother and son, and a dear friend to many, he will be greatly missed by those who were fortunate enough to have known him. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with details to be announced to family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave's memory may be made to the National Park Foundation.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020