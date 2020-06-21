DAVID BERKENBILT



David Aaron Berkenbilt

Born April 3, 1937 in Des Moines, Iowa, died in his home on June 17, 2020. David ran his own pediatric dentistry practice from 1969 until his retirement in 1997. His practice served anyone who needed care, including those who had a hard time paying. He is fondly remembered by many of his patients even over 20 years after his retirement. After retiring from dentistry, David devoted his energy to his true passions: music and theater. He made a second career singing in choirs, acting in community theater productions, doing voiceover work, and reading and providing audio description for the blind and visually impaired. David had a great sense of humor. He could fix anything, often in creative an unconventional ways. We trust if anything is wrong with his final resting place, he will find a way to fix it up. David is survived by his wife, Judy Halpern, his sister, Judy Alter, his son, Jay Berkenbilt and daughter-in-law, Robyn Berkenbilt, his daughter, Naomi Berkenbilt and son-in-law, James Stetina, and grandchildren, Corey Berkenbilt, Lila Berkenbilt, and Rachael Stetina. He is also survived by his step family: son, Joel Halpern and daughter-in-law Deborah Halpern, Son Paul Halpern and daughter-in-law Susan Howatt, and grandchildren Michael Halpern, Benjamin Halpern, Thomas Halpern, Dashiell Halpern, and Seraphina Halpern. A funeral service was held on Friday, June 19 at 1 p.m. at grave side at National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Congregation Olam Tikva in Fairfax, Virginia.



