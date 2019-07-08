DAVID WARREN BETHKE (Age 58)
On Friday, July 5, 2019, of Derwood, MD. Beloved son of the late Ronald and Bernice Bethke; father of Katie Beaulieu and Bernice Bethke; brother of Linda Paddison, Cecilia Bethke, Laura Hill, Ronald Bethke, II, Mary Mitchell, Eileen Foster and Louise Cahill. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD, Tuesday, July 9, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.; where the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:45 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.