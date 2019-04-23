DAVID BLOCH (1939 - 2019)
DAVID BLOCH (Age 80)  

Of Washington, DC, formerly from Queens, NY, retired Foreign Service Officer, passed away April 14, 2019. David served in Guatemala, Turkey, Afghanistan, Brazil and Sicily. Prior to joining the State Department, David served in the Army and Peace Corps. Upon retirement, his love of travel continued as did his interest in reading and cultural pursuits.Memorial contributions may be made to , Greenpeace, Defenders of Wildlife or another organization of your choice. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara (nee Baker), and his sister, Benita Jackson of Salt Lake City, UT. A memorial will be held at a future date. Obituary, tributes and condolences can be found at

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 23, 2019
