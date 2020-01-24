

David John Boyle (Age 68)



David was born in Washington, DC, on January 22, 1951. He grew up in Kensington, MD and attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Wheaton, MD and St. Mary's College of Maryland in St. Mary's City, MD. David worked in Facilities Operations Management for over 35 years at companies such as Charles E. Smith Commercial Realty, US Investors/Lendorf, and MRP Realty. David was an avid musician who loved the Beach Boys. David played piano, guitar, bass, drums, and mandolin. He played bass in the band "Night Train' for over 30 years.

David was the son of the late James David Boyle and Mary Ruane Boyle of Kensington, MD. His wife, Barbara Ullmann, died in November 2018. He is survived by two sisters, Eleanor Boyle Duckett (Mike) of Kensington, MD and Bridget T Boyle of Silver Spring, MD; a brother, Brian B Boyle of Alexandria, VA; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel I (Barbara) and Gerald J Boyle (Brenda); and two sisters, Mary Christina Boyle and Alice Boyle Fisher (Robert).

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Knight of Columbus, Rosensteel Hall, 9707 Rosensteel Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910.