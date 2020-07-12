

DAVID SHERMAN BREEDEN, JR.

David Sherman Breeden, Jr. passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Sanders Rehab Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Sherman Breeden, Sr. and Mae Eva Weber Breeden; his brother, Jack Breeden; step son, Alfe Breeden; and grandson, Stuart Livingstone. He is survived by his loving wife, Faith Breeden; his daughters, Debbie Perkins and Lori Livingstone; his step son, Robert Bailey; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren with another one on the way.Mr. Breeden was a member of Singleton United Methodist Church, served in the United States Air Force, and was a former member of the Capital Heights Volunteer Fire Department. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 1417, Gloucester, Virginia 23016.



