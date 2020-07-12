1/1
DAVID BREEDEN Jr.
1941 - 2020
DAVID SHERMAN BREEDEN, JR.  
David Sherman Breeden, Jr. passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Sanders Rehab Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Sherman Breeden, Sr. and Mae Eva Weber Breeden; his brother, Jack Breeden; step son, Alfe Breeden; and grandson, Stuart Livingstone. He is survived by his loving wife, Faith Breeden; his daughters, Debbie Perkins and Lori Livingstone; his step son, Robert Bailey; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren with another one on the way.Mr. Breeden was a member of Singleton United Methodist Church, served in the United States Air Force, and was a former member of the Capital Heights Volunteer Fire Department. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 1417, Gloucester, Virginia 23016.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
July 11, 2020
DAVE WAS ALWAYS SO SWEET AT WORK i
REBECCA Wingo-Wasson
Friend
July 11, 2020
I have many fond memories of being at Lake Louisa with David Jr. and his brother, Jackie. We had fun boating and skiing. The two of them kept us all laughing! My deepest sympathy, prayers, and love go out to his family. He will be missed.
Brenda Miller Moorefield
Family
July 11, 2020
Love and prayers go out to Faith and family. He will be missed.
Kim Greene
Friend
July 11, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Daves passing. He was one of the best. He helped our family when we were in transition of moving. If you ever need anything please let us know. Rest In Peace Dave.
Peggy Diego
Friend
