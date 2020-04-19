BRENDA K. DAVIS (Age 73)
HENRY J. DAVIS, SR. (Age 74)
Heaven open it's doors to receive Brenda Davis on April 9, 2020 and her loving husband Henry Davis on April 12, 2020. They were the parents of Diana Morris (James), Karen Mayo (Dwayne), Marceleon Davis (Katrina). They were pre-deceased by two children, Henry Davis Jr and Carla Davis-Napper. Survived by 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, their sisters and brothers and many other relatives. Celebration of Life will be on April 24, 2020, from 11 a.m. until service at Royal Oak Pentecostal Church, 7401 Willow Hill Drive, Landover, MD. Interment Lincoln Cemetery.