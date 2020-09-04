DAVID BUCKLER

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020; the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Jane Buckler; father of Pamela J. (Phillip Bowers) Buckler and the late John E. Buckler and Cheryl A. Williams; son of the late Edward John and Madaline Buckler; grandfather of Mark, Jr. and Nicolas (Traci Simons) Mann, Bryan Buckler, Jase Williams and Breanne (Charles) Dunckley; great-grandfather of Madalyn and Mason Mann and Maverick and Everett Dunckley. Relatives and friends are invited to David's Life Celebration on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Online at: