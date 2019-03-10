DAVID ANDREW BURCH
David Andrew Burch, aged 54, died peacefully after a brief illness on February 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. He was born on April 3, 1964 to Esther and John A. Burch. David shared his life with his love, Sarah Boswell. They enjoyed travel, music, food, adventures, nature, and social activism. Together, they adopted rescue dogs and explored the world. David will be well-remembered for his strong faith, huge smile, sense of humor, and his willingness to help anybody. David was a life-long sports fan, avid reader, woodworker, and gentleman farmer. David worked as a project supervisor for Netcom Technologies and was particularly known for his work ethic and skills. In addition to Sarah, David is survived by his children Brittney and Austin Burch, Kelley and Nate Trent, Madison and Ben Curtis, and Ryan Hayden. He was grandfather to Hudson and Ali Burch. David is also survived by siblings Frankie and Chuck Burch, Chip Burch, Melinda and Scott Rossi and Mary Ellen and Chip Stuart. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to one of your favorite charities. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on March 16, 2019 at 10:30am at the River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation at 6301 River Road, Bethesda, MD. An internment memorial service will also be held in Charlotte, NC on March 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.