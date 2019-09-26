

DAVID L. BURNEY



Colonel David L. Burney, aged 81, passed away on August 30, 2018. David was born in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Mary and Verner Burney. Following his graduation from Colonel David L. Burney, aged 81, passed away on August 30, 2018. David was born in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Mary and Verner Burney. Following his graduation from Ohio State University , David joined the United States Air Force , serving for 22 years. During his distinguished military career, Col. Burney served in Vietnam where he was one of few fighter pilots to fly 100 missions over North Vietnam. He was also one of two architects of the famed Red Flag, the USAF's advanced aerial combat training exercise. His many medals include two Silver Stars, three Distinguished Flying Crosses, a Bronze Star , and twenty Air Medals.

Following retirement from the military, Col Burney formed his own consulting company. In addition to his own corporation, he was a consultant to Lehman Brothers and the Carlyle Group.

David is survived and greatly missed by his wife Irish (Patricia), his daughter Laurel, sons Nathaniel and Jonathan, brother Ralph, and three grandsons.

A memorial service will be held at Ft. Myer Old Post Chapel on October 11, 2019 at 8:45 a.m., followed by internment with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warrior Canine Connection or .