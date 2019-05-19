Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID BUSWELL. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

BUSWELL David H. Buswell (Age 84) Of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019. A native of Illinois, Mr. Buswell was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1934 as the eldest son of the late Otis and Eleanor Haser Buswell. He is survived by his first wife, Susan Rowe Buswell and current wife,Yoko Ono Buswell, and children, Janice Lopitz of Mountain View, CA and Boulder, Colorado, and son, Scott of Ellicott City, Maryland. He has three grandchildren, Alex Lopitz, Mason Buswell and Ethan Buswell. Mr. Buswell spent his early years in the western Chicago suburbs of Oak Park and Elmhurst. He graduated in the latter town's York High School in 1952 and from Northern Illinois University in 1957. He also attended graduate school at both NIU and the University of Maryland. He served on active and reserve duty with the United States Navy for 28 years and retired in 1994 with the rank of captain. At one point in his Navy career he was attached to the famed Seabees and served in the Pentagon during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. His military awards include three Navy Commendation Medals. In addition to his military service, Mr. Buswell had over 40 years of experience in a variety of responsible posts in both the public and private sectors, including a major trade association, a key U.S. government regulatory agency and one of world's largest multinational corporations. He retired as Vice President, Government Relations, of FIAT USA in 1990, Mr. Buswell was responsible for initiating, developing and maintaining relationships with the branches of the federal government as well as with a variety of Washington-based institutions including trade associations and the various multilateral development banks. He had joined FIAT in 1977. From 1974 to 1977 he was a principal in KLB Incorporated, a Washington D.C.-based government relations firm which represented a broad spectrum of major corporations in the U.S. capital. In 1972 he was named Director of Information of the Federal Trade Commission in Washington. He served as chief spokesman for the regulatory agency and as press secretary to Chairmen Caspar Weinberger and Miles Kirkpatrick. Mr. Buswell also previously had served in executive positions with the National Academy of Sciences and the Lockheed Martin Corporation. During his career in Washington, Mr. Buswell was a member of the National Press Club, the Capitol Hill Club, the International Club, the Cogswell Society and the U.S.-China Trade Council. He is also a member of Phi Kappa Psi social fraternity and was a Scottish Rite Mason. He is listed in "Who's Who in Government" and "Who's Who in the World." Funeral arrangements are private.Funeral arrangements are private. Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

