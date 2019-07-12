David Lewis Butts, Sr. "Dave"
Longtime resident of Falls Church, VA passed away June 24, 2019. Dave was born on Wiesbaden Air Force Base (Germany) May 23, 1954, son of Geoffrey Butts, (Ruth Usry). Younger years were spent growing up in Columbus, MS. He received his accounting degree from Miss. State and MBA from Univ. of GA. Dave was a salesman at heart from his college days selling encyclopedias, to the last 27 years as Vice President/Sales, Core Engineered Solutions, Herndon, VA.
Dave lived a full life, from traveling, to his family, to a successful business man. He never met a stranger. Most of all he loved his children, family and friendships unconditionally. Dave is survived by his three children, Amanda Ann Price, Katja Ruth Butts, David "Beau" Butts; brother Geoffrey Butts; sister Connie Kay Cooper; family and friends. Memorial services: Saturday, July 13, 2 p.m., Dulin United Methodist Church, Falls Church, VA. In honor of Dave's free spirit, feel free to wear Hawaiian shirts. Donations may be made to: Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation www.BRPFoundation.org/donate